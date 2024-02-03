Grand Canyon visits Utah Valley following McGlothan’s 25-point game

Grand Canyon Antelopes (20-2, 10-1 WAC) at Utah Valley Wolverines (9-12, 4-6 WAC) Orem, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Grand Canyon Antelopes (20-2, 10-1 WAC) at Utah Valley Wolverines (9-12, 4-6 WAC)

Orem, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Antelopes -5.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon takes on the Utah Valley Wolverines after Gabe McGlothan scored 25 points in Grand Canyon’s 95-88 overtime victory over the Seattle U Redhawks.

The Wolverines are 7-1 on their home court. Utah Valley allows 70.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.2 points per game.

The Antelopes are 10-1 in conference games. Grand Canyon is ninth in the WAC with 11.9 assists per game led by Rayshon Harrison averaging 3.8.

Utah Valley scores 68.8 points per game, 1.1 more points than the 67.7 Grand Canyon allows. Grand Canyon has shot at a 47.3% clip from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points greater than the 43.5% shooting opponents of Utah Valley have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Stone-Carrawell is scoring 12.2 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Wolverines. Drake Allen is averaging 12.0 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 44.7% over the past 10 games for Utah Valley.

Tyon Grant-Foster is shooting 44.7% and averaging 19.3 points for the Antelopes. McGlothan is averaging 17.7 points over the last 10 games for Grand Canyon.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 3-7, averaging 69.0 points, 36.2 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Antelopes: 9-1, averaging 76.4 points, 35.5 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

