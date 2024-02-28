Grand Canyon hosts Elliott and UT Rio Grande Valley

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (6-21, 2-14 WAC) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (24-4, 14-3 WAC) Phoenix; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST…

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (6-21, 2-14 WAC) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (24-4, 14-3 WAC)

Phoenix; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Rio Grande Valley plays the Grand Canyon Antelopes after Elijah Elliott scored 23 points in UT Rio Grande Valley’s 84-56 loss to the Seattle U Redhawks.

The Antelopes have gone 14-0 at home. Grand Canyon is fourth in the WAC in team defense, giving up 68.4 points while holding opponents to 41.0% shooting.

The Vaqueros are 2-14 against WAC opponents. UT Rio Grande Valley leads the WAC scoring 12.7 fast break points per game.

Grand Canyon is shooting 46.7% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 46.4% UT Rio Grande Valley allows to opponents. UT Rio Grande Valley averages 72.3 points per game, 3.9 more than the 68.4 Grand Canyon gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyon Grant-Foster is averaging 19 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Antelopes. Gabe McGlothan is averaging 15.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for Grand Canyon.

Elliott is averaging 16.2 points and 1.7 steals for the Vaqueros. Daylen Williams is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for UT Rio Grande Valley.

LAST 10 GAMES: Antelopes: 7-3, averaging 77.3 points, 38.3 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Vaqueros: 0-10, averaging 67.1 points, 32.5 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.