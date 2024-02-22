Grand Canyon faces Tarleton State, looks for 25th win of season

Grand Canyon Antelopes (24-2, 14-1 WAC) at Tarleton State Texans (18-7, 11-3 WAC) Stephenville, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Grand Canyon Antelopes (24-2, 14-1 WAC) at Tarleton State Texans (18-7, 11-3 WAC)

Stephenville, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Antelopes -5; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon will try to earn its 25th victory this season when the Antelopes play the Tarleton State Texans.

The Texans are 8-2 on their home court. Tarleton State is second in the WAC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 67.5 points while holding opponents to 43.1% shooting.

The Antelopes are 14-1 in WAC play. Grand Canyon has a 3-0 record in one-possession games.

Tarleton State’s average of 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Grand Canyon gives up. Grand Canyon averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Tarleton State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kiandre Gaddy is averaging 11.8 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Texans. Jakorie Smith is averaging 17.7 points over the last 10 games for Tarleton State.

Tyon Grant-Foster is shooting 42.6% and averaging 18.9 points for the Antelopes. Gabe McGlothan is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Grand Canyon.

LAST 10 GAMES: Texans: 8-2, averaging 74.5 points, 32.9 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Antelopes: 9-1, averaging 77.8 points, 40.2 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.