Grand Canyon beats Cal Baptist 79-76

PHOENIX (AP) — Tyon Grant-Foster scored 19 points as Grand Canyon beat Cal Baptist 79-76 on Saturday night.

Grant-Foster had six rebounds for the Antelopes (24-2, 14-1 Western Athletic Conference). Gabe McGlothan added 15 points while going 5 of 8 from the floor, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and 3 for 6 from the line, and he also had 11 rebounds. Rayshon Harrison went 5 of 6 from the field to finish with 12 points. The Antelopes extended their winning streak to seven games.

Blondeau Tchoukuiengo led the Lancers (14-11, 7-7) in scoring, finishing with 23 points, five assists and two steals. Scotty Washington added 18 points for Cal Baptist. In addition, Hunter Goodrick finished with 11 points and seven rebounds.

Both teams play Thursday. Grand Canyon visits Tarleton State and Cal Baptist travels to Abilene Christian.

