Gordon scores 32 to help Iona fend off Niagara 74-71

LEWISTON, N.Y. (AP) — Greg Gordon scored 32 points to help Iona hold off Niagara 74-71 on Thursday night.

Gordon added 10 rebounds for the Gaels (12-10, 7-4 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Jean Aranguren was 4 of 8 shooting and 5 of 5 from the free throw line to add 14 points. Joel Brown was 3 of 4 shooting and 5 of 8 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points.

Quandre Bullock led the Purple Eagles (12-11, 8-5) with 22 points. Braxton Bayless had 13 points and five assists. Harlan Obioha scored 11 and blocked two shots.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

