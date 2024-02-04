Gordon scores 28 to help Iona fend off Rider 94-93

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP) — Greg Gordon had 28 points to help Iona hold off Rider 94-93 on Sunday. Gordon…

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP) — Greg Gordon had 28 points to help Iona hold off Rider 94-93 on Sunday.

Gordon also added six rebounds and five assists for the Gaels (11-10, 6-4 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Wheza Panzo scored 18 on 6-for-13 shooting from 3-point range. Jeremiah Quigley scored 17 with 11 points coming at the free-throw line in 15 attempt.

The Broncs (8-14, 5-6) were led by DJ Dudley’s 28 points. TJ Weeks Jr. had 19 points and eight rebounds. Tariq Ingraham totaled 17 points and 18 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.