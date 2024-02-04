Live Radio
Gordon scores 28 to help Iona fend off Rider 94-93

The Associated Press

February 4, 2024, 4:03 PM

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP) — Greg Gordon had 28 points to help Iona hold off Rider 94-93 on Sunday.

Gordon also added six rebounds and five assists for the Gaels (11-10, 6-4 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Wheza Panzo scored 18 on 6-for-13 shooting from 3-point range. Jeremiah Quigley scored 17 with 11 points coming at the free-throw line in 15 attempt.

The Broncs (8-14, 5-6) were led by DJ Dudley’s 28 points. TJ Weeks Jr. had 19 points and eight rebounds. Tariq Ingraham totaled 17 points and 18 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

