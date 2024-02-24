Gordon leads UT Arlington against Utah Tech after 23-point game

Utah Tech Trailblazers (10-16, 6-9 WAC) at UT Arlington Mavericks (14-13, 9-7 WAC) Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Utah Tech Trailblazers (10-16, 6-9 WAC) at UT Arlington Mavericks (14-13, 9-7 WAC)

Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mavericks -11; over/under is 151

BOTTOM LINE: UT Arlington hosts the Utah Tech Trailblazers after DaJuan Gordon scored 23 points in UT Arlington’s 90-85 victory over the Southern Utah Thunderbirds.

The Mavericks are 10-3 in home games. UT Arlington is 1-4 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Trailblazers are 6-9 against conference opponents. Utah Tech is ninth in the WAC giving up 75.8 points while holding opponents to 43.6% shooting.

UT Arlington is shooting 43.0% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 43.6% Utah Tech allows to opponents. Utah Tech averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than UT Arlington allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gordon is averaging 12.7 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Mavericks. Phillip Russell is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UT Arlington.

Noa Gonsalves is shooting 46.1% and averaging 12.0 points for the Trailblazers. Jaylen Searles is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Utah Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 6-4, averaging 77.3 points, 39.2 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Trailblazers: 3-7, averaging 69.2 points, 34.7 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

