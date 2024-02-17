Gordon leads UT Arlington against UT Rio Grande Valley after 20-point game

UT Arlington Mavericks (12-13, 7-7 WAC) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (6-18, 2-11 WAC) Edinburg, Texas; Saturday, 7:30 p.m.…

UT Arlington Mavericks (12-13, 7-7 WAC) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (6-18, 2-11 WAC)

Edinburg, Texas; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Arlington visits the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros after DaJuan Gordon scored 20 points in UT Arlington’s 80-78 loss to the Tarleton State Texans.

The Vaqueros are 5-6 in home games. UT Rio Grande Valley has a 3-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Mavericks are 7-7 in WAC play. UT Arlington averages 15.1 assists per game to lead the WAC, paced by Makaih Williams with 2.8.

UT Rio Grande Valley’s average of 5.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game UT Arlington gives up. UT Arlington’s 42.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.9 percentage points lower than UT Rio Grande Valley has allowed to its opponents (46.2%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Hasan Abdul-Hakim is averaging 13.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Vaqueros.

Gordon is scoring 12.2 points per game with 8.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Mavericks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vaqueros: 2-8, averaging 73.2 points, 33.2 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.9 points per game.

Mavericks: 6-4, averaging 75.7 points, 38.5 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.