Gordon leads Iona against Rider

Rider Broncs (8-13, 5-5 MAAC) at Iona Gaels (10-10, 5-4 MAAC) New Rochelle, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Rider Broncs (8-13, 5-5 MAAC) at Iona Gaels (10-10, 5-4 MAAC)

New Rochelle, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iona takes on the Rider Broncs after Greg Gordon scored 35 points in Iona’s 91-82 win over the Fairfield Stags.

The Gaels have gone 6-3 at home. Iona is 4-7 against opponents over .500.

The Broncs are 5-5 in MAAC play. Rider is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Iona scores 73.3 points per game, 0.7 fewer points than the 74.0 Rider allows. Rider’s 42.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.1 percentage points lower than Iona has given up to its opponents (45.1%).

The Gaels and Broncs meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Idan Tretout is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Gaels. Wheza Panzo is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Iona.

Mervin James is shooting 51.2% and averaging 19.6 points for the Broncs. TJ Weeks Jr. is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Rider.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 6-4, averaging 74.7 points, 32.1 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Broncs: 5-5, averaging 72.3 points, 35.7 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.