Gordon leads Iona against Canisius

Iona Gaels (12-10, 7-4 MAAC) at Canisius Golden Griffins (8-14, 3-9 MAAC) Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Iona Gaels (12-10, 7-4 MAAC) at Canisius Golden Griffins (8-14, 3-9 MAAC)

Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gaels -4.5; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: Iona visits the Canisius Golden Griffins after Greg Gordon scored 32 points in Iona’s 74-71 victory against the Niagara Purple Eagles.

The Golden Griffins have gone 5-3 in home games. Canisius averages 12.9 turnovers per game and is 3-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Gaels are 7-4 in conference play. Iona is 2-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Canisius scores 72.5 points per game, 0.6 more points than the 71.9 Iona allows. Iona has shot at a 44.0% rate from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points less than the 45.3% shooting opponents of Canisius have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tre Dinkins is averaging 14.6 points and 3.8 assists for the Golden Griffins. Frank Mitchell is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games for Canisius.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Griffins: 2-8, averaging 67.2 points, 37.2 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Gaels: 7-3, averaging 77.2 points, 30.7 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 9.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.