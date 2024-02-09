Gordon leads Iona against Canisius after 32-point performance

Iona Gaels (12-10, 7-4 MAAC) at Canisius Golden Griffins (8-14, 3-9 MAAC) Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Iona Gaels (12-10, 7-4 MAAC) at Canisius Golden Griffins (8-14, 3-9 MAAC)

Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iona visits the Canisius Golden Griffins after Greg Gordon scored 32 points in Iona’s 74-71 victory over the Niagara Purple Eagles.

The Golden Griffins have gone 5-3 at home. Canisius ranks third in the MAAC with 10.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Frank Mitchell averaging 3.9.

The Gaels are 7-4 against MAAC opponents. Iona averages 74.2 points and has outscored opponents by 2.3 points per game.

Canisius averages 72.5 points per game, 0.6 more points than the 71.9 Iona allows. Iona averages 74.2 points per game, 0.1 fewer than the 74.3 Canisius allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell is averaging 13.4 points and 11.5 rebounds for the Golden Griffins. Tre Dinkins is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Canisius.

Gordon is shooting 55.8% and averaging 15.7 points for the Gaels. Jeremiah Quigley is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games for Iona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Griffins: 2-8, averaging 67.2 points, 37.2 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Gaels: 7-3, averaging 77.2 points, 30.7 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 9.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

