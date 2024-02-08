Gordon and Iona host Niagara

Iona Gaels (11-10, 6-4 MAAC) at Niagara Purple Eagles (12-10, 8-4 MAAC) Lewiston, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Iona Gaels (11-10, 6-4 MAAC) at Niagara Purple Eagles (12-10, 8-4 MAAC)

Lewiston, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gaels -2.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Iona visits the Niagara Purple Eagles after Greg Gordon scored 28 points in Iona’s 94-93 victory over the Rider Broncs.

The Purple Eagles are 5-6 on their home court. Niagara is the top team in the MAAC averaging 37.0 points in the paint. Yaw Obeng-Mensah leads the Purple Eagles with 5.3.

The Gaels are 6-4 against conference opponents. Iona averages 14.8 assists per game to lead the MAAC, paced by Joel Brown with 3.5.

Niagara’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Iona allows. Iona averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Niagara gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ahmad Henderson II is averaging 13.4 points for the Purple Eagles. Luke Bumbalough is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Niagara.

Gordon is scoring 14.9 points per game with 6.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Gaels. Idan Tretout is averaging 11.5 points over the past 10 games for Iona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Eagles: 8-2, averaging 78.2 points, 31.8 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Gaels: 7-3, averaging 78.3 points, 31.4 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

