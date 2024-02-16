Goodrick, Cal Baptist Lancers take on the Grand Canyon Antelopes

Cal Baptist Lancers (14-10, 7-6 WAC) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (23-2, 13-1 WAC) Phoenix; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Cal Baptist Lancers (14-10, 7-6 WAC) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (23-2, 13-1 WAC)

Phoenix; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tyon Grant-Foster and the Grand Canyon Antelopes host Hunter Goodrick and the Cal Baptist Lancers in WAC play Saturday.

The Antelopes are 13-0 on their home court. Grand Canyon scores 80.7 points while outscoring opponents by 13.4 points per game.

The Lancers are 7-6 against WAC opponents. Cal Baptist is 5-6 against opponents over .500.

Grand Canyon averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game, 2.5 more made shots than the 4.7 per game Cal Baptist gives up. Cal Baptist averages 68.0 points per game, 0.7 more than the 67.3 Grand Canyon allows to opponents.

The Antelopes and Lancers face off Saturday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grant-Foster is scoring 18.9 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Antelopes. Gabe McGlothan is averaging 16.3 points and 7.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Grand Canyon.

Dominique Daniels Jr. is averaging 19.2 points for the Lancers. Blondeau Tchoukuiengo is averaging 9.6 points over the past 10 games for Cal Baptist.

LAST 10 GAMES: Antelopes: 9-1, averaging 77.3 points, 40.3 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Lancers: 6-4, averaging 66.6 points, 36.3 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 3.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.