Gonzaga visits Robertson and Portland

Gonzaga Bulldogs (20-6, 10-2 WCC) at Portland Pilots (9-19, 3-10 WCC)

Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -21.5; over/under is 160.5

BOTTOM LINE: Portland hosts the Gonzaga Bulldogs after Tyler Robertson scored 23 points in Portland’s 91-70 loss to the Pepperdine Waves.

The Pilots have gone 7-5 in home games. Portland is eighth in the WCC scoring 72.0 points while shooting 43.8% from the field.

The Bulldogs have gone 10-2 against WCC opponents. Gonzaga is fifth in college basketball scoring 85.8 points per game while shooting 51.4%.

Portland makes 43.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.7 percentage points higher than Gonzaga has allowed to its opponents (40.1%). Gonzaga averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.0 fewer made shots on average than the 11.0 per game Portland allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robertson is averaging 16.1 points and 3.5 assists for the Pilots. Vukasin Masic is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games for Portland.

Nolan Hickman is shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 13.6 points. Graham Ike is shooting 62.9% and averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games for Gonzaga.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pilots: 2-8, averaging 70.5 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 3.6 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.7 points per game.

Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 88.2 points, 37.3 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 54.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

