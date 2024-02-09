Gonzaga visits Reeves and No. 17 Kentucky

Gonzaga Bulldogs (17-6, 8-2 WCC) at Kentucky Wildcats (16-6, 6-4 SEC) Lexington, Kentucky; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Gonzaga Bulldogs (17-6, 8-2 WCC) at Kentucky Wildcats (16-6, 6-4 SEC)

Lexington, Kentucky; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Kentucky plays the Gonzaga Bulldogs after Antonio Reeves scored 24 points in Kentucky’s 109-77 victory against the Vanderbilt Commodores.

The Wildcats are 10-3 on their home court. Kentucky leads the SEC with 89.7 points and is shooting 49.2%.

The Bulldogs are 3-2 in road games. Gonzaga leads the WCC with 43.0 points per game in the paint led by Graham Ike averaging 9.7.

Kentucky scores 89.7 points, 22.1 more per game than the 67.6 Gonzaga allows. Gonzaga has shot at a 50.7% clip from the field this season, 8.7 percentage points higher than the 42.0% shooting opponents of Kentucky have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reeves is averaging 19.7 points for the Wildcats. Reed Sheppard is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Kentucky.

Ike is scoring 15.0 points per game with 7.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Bulldogs. Anton Watson is averaging 15.5 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games for Gonzaga.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 88.1 points, 40.0 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.2 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 86.3 points, 37.9 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 53.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

