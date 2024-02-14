Gonzaga takes on Loyola Marymount following Ike’s 23-point game

Gonzaga Bulldogs (18-6, 8-2 WCC) at Loyola Marymount Lions (10-14, 3-7 WCC) Los Angeles; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Gonzaga Bulldogs (18-6, 8-2 WCC) at Loyola Marymount Lions (10-14, 3-7 WCC)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gonzaga visits the Loyola Marymount Lions after Graham Ike scored 23 points in Gonzaga’s 89-85 win against the Kentucky Wildcats.

The Lions are 7-6 in home games. Loyola Marymount ranks ninth in the WCC with 27.4 points per game in the paint led by Lars Thiemann averaging 4.4.

The Bulldogs are 8-2 in conference matchups. Gonzaga is seventh in college basketball scoring 84.9 points per game while shooting 50.6%.

Loyola Marymount scores 72.7 points per game, 4.4 more points than the 68.3 Gonzaga allows. Gonzaga scores 13.9 more points per game (84.9) than Loyola Marymount allows (71.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Will Johnston is averaging 9.9 points for the Lions. Alex Merkviladze is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Loyola Marymount.

Nolan Hickman is shooting 37.4% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 13.2 points. Ike is shooting 59.4% and averaging 15.8 points over the past 10 games for Gonzaga.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 3-7, averaging 69.9 points, 34.2 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 2.8 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 86.6 points, 38.1 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 52.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.