Gonzaga hosts Saint Mary’s (CA) following Hickman’s 24-point performance

Saint Mary’s Gaels (17-6, 8-0 WCC) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (16-5, 7-1 WCC)

Spokane, Washington; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -3; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Gonzaga hosts the Saint Mary’s Gaels after Nolan Hickman scored 24 points in Gonzaga’s 92-58 victory over the Loyola Marymount Lions.

The Bulldogs are 10-1 in home games. Gonzaga ranks third in the WCC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 68.0 points while holding opponents to 39.3% shooting.

The Gaels are 8-0 in conference games. Saint Mary’s (CA) leads the WCC giving up just 58.4 points per game while holding opponents to 38.9% shooting.

Gonzaga averages 85.3 points, 26.9 more per game than the 58.4 Saint Mary’s (CA) gives up. Saint Mary’s (CA) has shot at a 45.4% rate from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points higher than the 39.3% shooting opponents of Gonzaga have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Graham Ike is averaging 15.5 points and seven rebounds for the Bulldogs.

Aidan Mahaney is shooting 34.0% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Gaels, while averaging 14.1 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 87.9 points, 38.6 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 52.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Gaels: 9-1, averaging 75.2 points, 35.9 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.