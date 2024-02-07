Gonzaga hosts Robertson and Portland

Portland Pilots (9-15, 3-6 WCC) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (16-6, 7-2 WCC) Spokane, Washington; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Portland Pilots (9-15, 3-6 WCC) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (16-6, 7-2 WCC)

Spokane, Washington; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -26; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: Portland visits the Gonzaga Bulldogs after Tyler Robertson scored 24 points in Portland’s 93-89 win against the Pepperdine Waves.

The Bulldogs are 10-2 in home games. Gonzaga leads the WCC with 27.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Anton Watson averaging 5.3.

The Pilots are 3-6 against WCC opponents. Portland is 0-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Gonzaga scores 84.2 points per game, 4.0 more points than the 80.2 Portland allows. Portland averages 5.7 more points per game (73.5) than Gonzaga allows to opponents (67.8).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Graham Ike is averaging 15.3 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Watson is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for Gonzaga.

Tyler Harris is averaging 11.7 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Pilots. Robertson is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 84.1 points, 37.1 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 52.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Pilots: 3-7, averaging 70.7 points, 31.9 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 3.3 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.