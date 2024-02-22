Goldin’s 21 help Florida Atlantic take down SMU 80-70

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Vladislav Goldin scored 21 points, Alijah Martin added 20 and Florida Atlantic beat SMU 80-70…

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Vladislav Goldin scored 21 points, Alijah Martin added 20 and Florida Atlantic beat SMU 80-70 on Thursday night.

Goldin and Martin combined for 12 rebounds for the Owls (21-6, 11-3 American Athletic Conference). Johnell Davis had 10 points and finished 5 of 14 from the field.

The Mustangs (19-8, 10-4) were led by Chuck Harris and Zhuric Phelps, who each posted 15 points. Keon Ambrose-Hylton put up 11 points. The loss ended a six-game winning streak for the Mustangs.

