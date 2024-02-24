Goldin and Florida Atlantic host Memphis

Florida Atlantic Owls (21-6, 11-3 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (19-8, 8-6 AAC) Memphis, Tennessee; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Florida Atlantic Owls (21-6, 11-3 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (19-8, 8-6 AAC)

Memphis, Tennessee; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida Atlantic plays the Memphis Tigers after Vladislav Goldin scored 21 points in Florida Atlantic’s 80-70 victory against the SMU Mustangs.

The Tigers have gone 11-2 in home games. Memphis is 5-4 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Owls are 11-3 against AAC opponents. Florida Atlantic scores 83.3 points and has outscored opponents by 10.6 points per game.

Memphis averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 7.3 per game Florida Atlantic allows. Florida Atlantic has shot at a 48.0% clip from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points greater than the 42.4% shooting opponents of Memphis have averaged.

The Tigers and Owls square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Jones is averaging 21.6 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.1 steals for the Tigers. Jahvon Quinerly is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Memphis.

Johnell Davis is scoring 18.3 points per game with 6.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Owls. Alijah Martin is averaging 16.1 points and 6.5 rebounds while shooting 47.9% over the past 10 games for Florida Atlantic.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, averaging 77.1 points, 37.1 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points per game.

Owls: 8-2, averaging 84.9 points, 38.7 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.