Gohlke and Oakland host Robert Morris

Robert Morris Colonials (8-13, 4-6 Horizon League) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (13-9, 8-3 Horizon League)

Auburn Hills, Michigan; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Grizzlies -9.5; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland hosts the Robert Morris Colonials after Jack Gohlke scored 27 points in Oakland’s 91-87 overtime win over the Milwaukee Panthers.

The Golden Grizzlies have gone 5-2 at home. Oakland is 4-5 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Colonials are 4-6 against Horizon League opponents. Robert Morris is 3-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Oakland averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 6.5 per game Robert Morris allows. Robert Morris averages 75.3 points per game, 1.0 more than the 74.3 Oakland gives up.

The Golden Grizzlies and Colonials match up Thursday for the first time in Horizon League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Townsend is averaging 16.8 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies. Blake Lampman is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for Oakland.

Josh Corbin averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonials, scoring 13.1 points while shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc. Markeese Hastings is shooting 52.6% and averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games for Robert Morris.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Grizzlies: 7-3, averaging 77.9 points, 36.7 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Colonials: 5-5, averaging 80.1 points, 36.9 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

