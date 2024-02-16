Gohlke and Oakland host IUPUI

IUPUI Jaguars (6-21, 2-14 Horizon League) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (17-10, 12-4 Horizon League) Auburn Hills, Michigan; Saturday, 3 p.m.…

IUPUI Jaguars (6-21, 2-14 Horizon League) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (17-10, 12-4 Horizon League)

Auburn Hills, Michigan; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland plays the IUPUI Jaguars after Jack Gohlke scored 23 points in Oakland’s 71-63 victory over the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons.

The Golden Grizzlies have gone 7-2 at home. Oakland ranks second in the Horizon League with 23.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Trey Townsend averaging 5.5.

The Jaguars are 2-14 in conference games. IUPUI gives up 79.0 points to opponents while being outscored by 13.0 points per game.

Oakland’s average of 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 more made shots on average than the 8.1 per game IUPUI gives up. IUPUI has shot at a 43.9% clip from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points below the 44.2% shooting opponents of Oakland have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Blake Lampman is averaging 13.9 points and 3.3 assists for the Golden Grizzlies. Townsend is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games for Oakland.

Jlynn Counter is averaging 14.6 points for the Jaguars. Bryce Monroe is averaging 11.1 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 35.7% over the last 10 games for IUPUI.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Grizzlies: 8-2, averaging 78.2 points, 38.6 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Jaguars: 1-9, averaging 65.2 points, 28.0 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.5 points.

