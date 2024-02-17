Glenn’s late layup lifts No. 7 Kansas State to 60-58 win over UCF

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Jaelyn Glenn’s layup with 2 seconds left lifted No. 7 Kansas State to a 60-58 victory…

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Jaelyn Glenn’s layup with 2 seconds left lifted No. 7 Kansas State to a 60-58 victory over UCF Saturday afternoon. Glenn caught a three-quarter court pass from Serena Sundell after UCF tied it.

Gregory led Kansas State (22-4, 11-3 Big 12) with 19 points. Eliza Maupin had a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds. Sundell and Zyanna Walker had 10 points each.

UCF (12-12, 3-11 Big 12) was led by Kaitlin Peterson with 26 points. Mya Burns added 10 points.

K-State struggled to put away UCF, partly because the team made just three of 10 free throws in the fourth quarter. Peterson cut the deficit to 56-54 with a pair of free throws with 46 seconds left.

Sundell stretched it to 58-54 with a layup with 28.3 seconds remaining. Peterson’s layup with 20.9 left trimmed it to 58-56. Burns then tied it with 6 seconds left before Glenn’s game-winner.

No. 5 TEXAS 81, IOWA STATE 60

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Freshman Madison Booker had 18 points and 10 assists and led a fourth-quarter serge as Texas overwhelmed Iowa State for its sixth straight win.

Booker also made three steals. Shaylee Gonzales added 18 points for Texas (24-4, 11-3 Big 12), which outscored Iowa State 23-10 in the fourth quarter.

Shay Holle had 16 points, six assists and three steals. Taylor Jones grabbed 13 rebounds and made three blocks. Aaliyah Moore produced 12 points and seven rebounds, most of her contributions coming in the second half.

Freshman Audi Crooks scored 24 for Iowa State (14-10, 8-6). Addy Brown scored 11.

No. 24 WEST VIRGINIA 70, No. 22 OKLAHOMA 66

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (AP) — Ja’Naiya Quinerly scored 18 points and West Virginia edged Oklahoma, ending the Sooners’ nine-game winning streak.

The Mountaineers won despite almost losing a seven-point lead in the final 30 seconds and missing two free throws with 6.5 seconds left.

After Jordan Harrison made 1 of 2 free throws with 28.5 seconds remaining for a 68-61 lead — West Virginia’s biggest lead of the game — Nevaeh Tot quickly made a layup and then a turnover became a Tot 3-pointer with 7.6 seconds to go.

Oklahoma fouled reserve Travy Diggs at 6.5 seconds and the 65% free throw shooter missed both. Tot was fouled on the drive with a second left. A 72% foul shooter, Tot missed the first and had a lane violation on the second.

Harrison made both foul shots with 0.3 to go end it.

Diggs had 12 points for the Mountaineers (22-3, 11-3 Big 12), who started a three-game stretch against ranked teams.

Payton Verhulst had 20 points to lead Oklahoma (18-7, 12-2), who had won four-straight in the series.

No. 17 GONZAGA 91, PACIFIC 78

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Yvonne Ejim scored 13 of her season-high 28 points in the decisive third quarter and Gonzaga won it’s 20th-straight game and eighth-straight West Coast Conference title with a victory over Pacific.

The Bulldogs, two weeks after taking a 53-23 halftime lead en route to a record-breaking win over the Tigers, trailed by one at the break. Behind Ejim, the Zags outscored Pacific 30-14 in the third quarter. Gonzaga made 5 of 7 3-pointers and 12 of 18 overall while Pacific was 6 of 17.

Kaylynne Truong made five 3-pointers and scored 15 points for the Bulldogs (26-2, 13-0), who are one win shy of the program’s longest winning streak.

Elizabeth Elliott made all six of her field goals and scored 14 points to lead Pacific (14-11, 6-6), which has lost 15-straight in the series.

No. 25 PRINCETON 70, YALE 25

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Kaitlyn Chen scored 18 points and No. 25 Princeton cruised to a win over Yale to run its winning streak to 15 games.

The Tigers scored the first 14 points of the third quarter and made 12 of 15 shots to score 28 points, more than the Bulldogs did in four quarters combined.

Chen had 12 points in the first half when the Tigers took a 32-15 lead and her layup capped what was an 18-point run into the third quarter that made it 46-15.

Madison St. Rose added 10 points for Princeton (20-3, 10-0 Ivy League, which has already qualified for the league’s final four playoff. Tigers reserves combined for 25 points.

Jenna Clark’s eight points topped Yale (6-17, 3-7).

