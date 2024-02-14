Glasper, North Carolina A&T Aggies take on the UNC Wilmington Seahawks

North Carolina A&T Aggies (7-18, 5-7 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (18-6, 9-3 CAA) Wilmington, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

North Carolina A&T Aggies (7-18, 5-7 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (18-6, 9-3 CAA)

Wilmington, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Trazarien White and the UNC Wilmington Seahawks host Landon Glasper and the North Carolina A&T Aggies.

The Seahawks are 8-0 on their home court. UNC Wilmington has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Aggies are 5-7 in CAA play. N.C. A&T averages 8.6 turnovers per game and is 6-11 when winning the turnover battle.

UNC Wilmington’s average of 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 more made shots on average than the 7.8 per game N.C. A&T allows. N.C. A&T’s 39.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.5 percentage points lower than UNC Wilmington has given up to its opponents (44.2%).

The Seahawks and Aggies match up Thursday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: KJ Jenkins averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Seahawks, scoring 12.3 points while shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc. White is shooting 43.7% and averaging 18.4 points over the past 10 games for UNC Wilmington.

Nikolaos Chitikoudis is averaging 6.4 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Aggies. Camian Shell is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games for N.C. A&T.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 9-1, averaging 79.0 points, 37.3 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Aggies: 4-6, averaging 64.1 points, 32.6 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

