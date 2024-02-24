Girard scores 24, Hunter 16 and Clemson tops Florida State 74-63

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Joe Girard scored 24 points, Chase Hunter added 16 and Clemson defeated Florida State 74-63 on…

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Joe Girard scored 24 points, Chase Hunter added 16 and Clemson defeated Florida State 74-63 on Saturday night.

Clemson maintained a double-digit lead for the better part of 12 minutes to open the second half, then a layup by Cameron Corhen and a 3-pointer from Baba Miller got the Seminoles within 58-53 with 6 minutes left.

But Clemson didn’t let it closer than five points, holding Florida State to eight points over the final 5 minutes and only two in the final 50 seconds.

With 40 seconds left and the Tigers leading 70-63, Clemson’s PJ Hall and FSU’s Jamir Watkins were assessed technical fouls. After a delay, play resumed and Girard made two free throws with 29 seconds left to put the game out of reach. Ian Schieffelin and Hunter later added one of two free throws each for the Tigers.

Girard was 10-for-10 from the line and the Tigers (19-8, 9-7 ACC) made 24 of 30. Florida State made 11 of 15 free throws.

Watkins had 18 points and eight rebounds for Florida State (14-13, 8-8). Primo Spears added 16 points and Miller scored 12.

RJ Godfrey had 12 points for Clemson and Schieffelin and Jack Clark each had 11 rebounds.

Clemson shot 48% in the first half and led for the last 14 minutes of the period. The biggest lead was 10, thanks to a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by Hunter for a 38-28 lead.

Clemson hosts Pittsburgh on Tuesday and Florida State returns home to play North Carolina State, also on Tuesday.

