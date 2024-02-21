Girard and Clemson host Georgia Tech

Clemson Tigers (17-8, 7-7 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (11-15, 4-11 ACC) Atlanta; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Clemson Tigers (17-8, 7-7 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (11-15, 4-11 ACC)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -7; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Clemson takes on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets after Joseph Girard III scored 23 points in Clemson’s 78-77 loss to the NC State Wolfpack.

The Yellow Jackets have gone 7-6 in home games. Georgia Tech is 2-6 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.7 turnovers per game.

The Tigers are 7-7 in ACC play. Clemson ranks seventh in the ACC shooting 35.8% from 3-point range.

Georgia Tech averages 70.9 points per game, 1.1 fewer points than the 72.0 Clemson gives up. Clemson has shot at a 47.0% clip from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points higher than the 41.9% shooting opponents of Georgia Tech have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miles Kelly is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Yellow Jackets. Kyle Sturdivant is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Georgia Tech.

PJ Hall is shooting 49.4% and averaging 19.5 points for the Tigers. Girard is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Clemson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yellow Jackets: 3-7, averaging 67.8 points, 36.1 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points per game.

Tigers: 6-4, averaging 77.4 points, 37.9 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 4.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

