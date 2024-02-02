Giovanni Santiago scores 17 as Kent State defeats Buffalo 83-52

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Giovanni Santiago’s 17 points helped Kent State defeat Buffalo 83-52 on Friday night. Santiago also contributed…

Santiago also contributed six rebounds, 10 assists, and three steals for the Golden Flashes (11-11, 4-6 Mid-American Conference). Jalen Sullinger scored 17 points while shooting 6 for 10, including 5 for 7 from beyond the arc. Von Cameron Davis finished 4 of 10 from the field to finish with 10 points, while adding seven rebounds.

The Bulls (2-19, 1-8) were led in scoring by Sy Chatman, who finished with 12 points, two steals and three blocks. Isaiah Adams added 12 points for Buffalo. In addition, Shawn Fulcher finished with 11 points. The Bulls extended their losing streak to eight straight.

Kent State took the lead with 17:29 remaining in the first half and did not give it up. Santiago led his team in scoring with 14 points in the first half to help put them up 51-22 at the break. Kent State outscored Buffalo by two points over the final half, while Reggie Bass led the way with a team-high seven second-half points.

Both teams play on Tuesday. Kent State hosts Western Michigan and Buffalo travels to play Bowling Green.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

