Gillespie leads Belmont over Murray State 69-64

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ja’Kobi Gillespie scored 24 points and sealed the victory with a layup with 52 seconds left as Belmont knocked off Murray State 69-64 on Wednesday.

Gillespie also contributed eight rebounds and five assists for the Bruins (13-11, 6-7 Missouri Valley Conference). Malik Dia scored 15 points while finishing 6 of 12 from the floor, and added five rebounds. Cade Tyson shot 5 for 10, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points, while adding nine rebounds.

The Racers (9-15, 6-7) were led by Quincy Anderson, who posted 21 points and nine rebounds. Nick Ellington added 11 points for Murray State.

