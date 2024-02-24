Gillespie leads Belmont against Missouri State after 23-point performance

Missouri State Bears (15-13, 7-10 MVC) at Belmont Bruins (16-12, 9-8 MVC) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Missouri State Bears (15-13, 7-10 MVC) at Belmont Bruins (16-12, 9-8 MVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -6.5; over/under is 152

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont plays the Missouri State Bears after Ja’Kobi Gillespie scored 23 points in Belmont’s 84-69 loss to the Drake Bulldogs.

The Bruins are 10-2 on their home court. Belmont is third in the MVC scoring 77.3 points while shooting 47.5% from the field.

The Bears are 7-10 against MVC opponents. Missouri State averages 11.7 turnovers per game and is 3-1 when winning the turnover battle.

Belmont makes 47.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.6 percentage points higher than Missouri State has allowed to its opponents (41.9%). Missouri State averages 71.8 points per game, 5.3 fewer points than the 77.1 Belmont allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gillespie is scoring 17.5 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Bruins. Cade Tyson is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Belmont.

Matthew Lee is averaging 8.7 points and four assists for the Bears. Alston Mason is averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games for Missouri State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 5-5, averaging 75.6 points, 34.2 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

Bears: 5-5, averaging 73.9 points, 40.5 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 4.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

