Gillespie and Belmont host Valparaiso

Belmont Bruins (13-11, 6-7 MVC) at Valparaiso Beacons (6-18, 2-11 MVC) Valparaiso, Indiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Belmont…

Belmont Bruins (13-11, 6-7 MVC) at Valparaiso Beacons (6-18, 2-11 MVC)

Valparaiso, Indiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont visits the Valparaiso Beacons after Ja’Kobi Gillespie scored 24 points in Belmont’s 69-64 win over the Murray State Racers.

The Beacons are 5-8 in home games. Valparaiso averages 10.8 turnovers per game and is 4-11 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Bruins are 6-7 against conference opponents. Belmont is 6-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.0 turnovers per game.

Valparaiso is shooting 40.5% from the field this season, 5.8 percentage points lower than the 46.3% Belmont allows to opponents. Belmont has shot at a 47.2% clip from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points greater than the 45.4% shooting opponents of Valparaiso have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius DeAveiro is averaging 8.5 points and 5.3 assists for the Beacons. Isaiah Stafford is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games for Valparaiso.

Malik Dia is scoring 17.5 points per game with 5.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Bruins. Cade Tyson is averaging 15.4 points and 6.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Belmont.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beacons: 2-8, averaging 68.2 points, 33.2 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 4.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Bruins: 4-6, averaging 72.4 points, 30.6 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points.

