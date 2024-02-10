Gill and La Salle host Richmond

La Salle Explorers (11-12, 2-8 A-10) at Richmond Spiders (16-6, 8-1 A-10) Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

La Salle Explorers (11-12, 2-8 A-10) at Richmond Spiders (16-6, 8-1 A-10)

Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spiders -10; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: La Salle visits the Richmond Spiders after Anwar Gill scored 24 points in La Salle’s 102-84 loss to the Saint Louis Billikens.

The Spiders are 11-0 on their home court. Richmond is second in the A-10 with 26.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Isaiah Bigelow averaging 5.9.

The Explorers have gone 2-8 against A-10 opponents.

Richmond’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game La Salle gives up. La Salle scores 9.6 more points per game (74.6) than Richmond allows to opponents (65.0).

The Spiders and Explorers match up Saturday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan King is shooting 43.0% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Spiders, while averaging 19.1 points. Bigelow is averaging 10.4 points and 8.5 rebounds over the past 10 games for Richmond.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spiders: 9-1, averaging 67.7 points, 34.0 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points per game.

Explorers: 2-8, averaging 70.4 points, 33.2 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.