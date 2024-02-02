Giles and the Radford Highlanders visit conference foe South Carolina Upstate

Radford Highlanders (13-10, 3-5 Big South) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (6-15, 1-7 Big South) Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 4…

Radford Highlanders (13-10, 3-5 Big South) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (6-15, 1-7 Big South)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kenyon Giles and the Radford Highlanders visit Trae Broadnax and the South Carolina Upstate Spartans in Big South action.

The Spartans are 4-4 on their home court. South Carolina Upstate ranks ninth in the Big South in rebounding averaging 31.4 rebounds. Ahmir Langlais paces the Spartans with 5.8 boards.

The Highlanders are 3-5 against Big South opponents. Radford is 5-6 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 10.7 turnovers per game.

South Carolina Upstate’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Radford gives up. Radford has shot at a 45.8% rate from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points below the 46.0% shooting opponents of South Carolina Upstate have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Broadnax is averaging 14 points and 3.9 assists for the Spartans. Justin Bailey is averaging 11.2 points and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games for South Carolina Upstate.

Justin Archer is averaging 7.5 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Highlanders. Bryan Antoine is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Radford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 2-8, averaging 71.6 points, 29.2 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points per game.

Highlanders: 4-6, averaging 68.6 points, 30.8 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.