Giffa scores 26 as High Point beats Presbyterian 78-68

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — Kezza Giffa scored 26 points as High Point beat Presbyterian 78-68 on Saturday night for its 12th straight win.

Giffa was 2-of-7 shooting and 22 of 24 from the free-throw line for the Panthers (20-4, 9-0 Big South Conference). Duke Miles scored 18 points, shooting 6 for 13 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the line. Titas Sargiunas was 5-of-11 shooting (2 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points.

The Blue Hose (10-14, 2-7) were led by Marquis Barnett, who recorded 23 points, six rebounds and three blocks. Crosby James added 11 points for Presbyterian.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

