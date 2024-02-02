Giffa leads High Point against Presbyterian after 24-point showing

Presbyterian Blue Hose (10-13, 2-6 Big South) at High Point Panthers (19-4, 8-0 Big South) High Point, North Carolina; Saturday,…

Presbyterian Blue Hose (10-13, 2-6 Big South) at High Point Panthers (19-4, 8-0 Big South)

High Point, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: High Point hosts the Presbyterian Blue Hose after Kezza Giffa scored 24 points in High Point’s 93-76 victory over the Longwood Lancers.

The Panthers have gone 12-0 in home games. High Point leads the Big South averaging 85.2 points and is shooting 47.0%.

The Blue Hose are 2-6 in Big South play. Presbyterian has a 3-9 record against teams above .500.

High Point scores 85.2 points, 11.4 more per game than the 73.8 Presbyterian allows. Presbyterian averages 75.9 points per game, 1.9 more than the 74.0 High Point gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Duke Miles is averaging 19.2 points and 3.7 assists for the Panthers. Giffa is averaging 22.2 points over the last 10 games for High Point.

Samage Teel averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Hose, scoring 13.1 points while shooting 46.3% from beyond the arc. Marquis Barnett is averaging 14.8 points and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games for Presbyterian.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 10-0, averaging 84.8 points, 37.1 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points per game.

Blue Hose: 3-7, averaging 72.9 points, 31.8 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

