Giffa leads High Point against Longwood

Longwood Lancers (14-8, 2-5 Big South) at High Point Panthers (18-4, 7-0 Big South)

High Point, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -6; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: High Point plays the Longwood Lancers after Kezza Giffa scored 37 points in High Point’s 83-81 win over the Winthrop Eagles.

The Panthers are 11-0 on their home court. High Point scores 84.9 points and has outscored opponents by 11.0 points per game.

The Lancers are 2-5 in conference games. Longwood is 2-1 in one-possession games.

High Point makes 46.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.7 percentage points higher than Longwood has allowed to its opponents (41.7%). Longwood has shot at a 45.5% clip from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 44.6% shooting opponents of High Point have averaged.

The Panthers and Lancers face off Thursday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trae Benham is shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 9.6 points and 5.1 rebounds. Giffa is averaging 21.1 points over the past 10 games for High Point.

Walyn Napper is averaging 13.7 points, 4.1 assists and 1.6 steals for the Lancers. Szymon Zapala is averaging 11.5 points and 6.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Longwood.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 10-0, averaging 82.9 points, 37.7 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Lancers: 3-7, averaging 67.8 points, 38.1 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

