Giffa and High Point host Presbyterian

Presbyterian Blue Hose (10-13, 2-6 Big South) at High Point Panthers (19-4, 8-0 Big South) High Point, North Carolina; Saturday,…

Presbyterian Blue Hose (10-13, 2-6 Big South) at High Point Panthers (19-4, 8-0 Big South)

High Point, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: High Point hosts the Presbyterian Blue Hose after Kezza Giffa scored 24 points in High Point’s 93-76 win against the Longwood Lancers.

The Panthers are 12-0 on their home court. High Point ranks third in the Big South with 35.7 points per game in the paint led by Duke Miles averaging 8.0.

The Blue Hose are 2-6 in Big South play. Presbyterian ranks second in the Big South scoring 37.4 points per game in the paint led by Marquis Barnett averaging 7.3.

High Point averages 85.2 points, 11.4 more per game than the 73.8 Presbyterian allows. Presbyterian has shot at a 48.3% rate from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points above the 44.6% shooting opponents of High Point have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miles is scoring 19.2 points per game with 2.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Panthers. Giffa is averaging 22.2 points and 3.3 assists over the past 10 games for High Point.

Barnett is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Blue Hose. Samage Teel is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Presbyterian.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 10-0, averaging 84.8 points, 37.1 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points per game.

Blue Hose: 3-7, averaging 72.9 points, 31.8 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.