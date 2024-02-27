Georgia visits Hannibal and LSU

Georgia Bulldogs (15-12, 5-9 SEC) at LSU Tigers (14-13, 6-8 SEC) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Georgia Bulldogs (15-12, 5-9 SEC) at LSU Tigers (14-13, 6-8 SEC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -4; over/under is 154

BOTTOM LINE: LSU hosts the Georgia Bulldogs after Trae Hannibal scored 22 points in LSU’s 87-67 loss to the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

The Tigers are 10-5 in home games. LSU is 6-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.7 turnovers per game.

The Bulldogs are 5-9 in conference games. Georgia ranks ninth in the SEC with 23.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Russel Tchewa averaging 4.7.

LSU scores 76.8 points per game, 1.9 more points than the 74.9 Georgia gives up. Georgia has shot at a 43.7% rate from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 42.3% shooting opponents of LSU have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Wright is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Tigers. Mike Williams III is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for LSU.

Noah Thomasson is averaging 12.9 points for the Bulldogs. Jabri Abdur-Rahim is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games for Georgia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, averaging 76.4 points, 34.2 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.7 points per game.

Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 77.1 points, 31.1 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.