Georgia Tech visits NC State following Horne’s 24-point showing

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (10-11, 3-7 ACC) at NC State Wolfpack (14-7, 6-4 ACC) Raleigh, North Carolina; Saturday, 5:30 p.m.…

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (10-11, 3-7 ACC) at NC State Wolfpack (14-7, 6-4 ACC)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NC State faces the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets after DJ Horne scored 24 points in NC State’s 74-68 win over the Miami Hurricanes.

The Wolfpack are 10-2 in home games. NC State is ninth in the ACC scoring 75.4 points while shooting 43.9% from the field.

The Yellow Jackets are 3-7 in conference games. Georgia Tech is 2-6 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.5 turnovers per game.

NC State averages 75.4 points per game, 0.3 fewer points than the 75.7 Georgia Tech allows. Georgia Tech has shot at a 42.7% rate from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points fewer than the 42.8% shooting opponents of NC State have averaged.

The Wolfpack and Yellow Jackets square off Saturday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Horne is scoring 15.2 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Wolfpack. Casey Morsell is averaging 11.1 points over the past 10 games for NC State.

Miles Kelly is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Yellow Jackets. Kowacie Reeves is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Georgia Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolfpack: 6-4, averaging 70.9 points, 35.2 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Yellow Jackets: 2-8, averaging 73.3 points, 33.3 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

