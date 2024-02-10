Georgia Tech visits Louisville following Clark’s 23-point showing

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (10-13, 3-9 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (7-16, 2-10 ACC) Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (10-13, 3-9 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (7-16, 2-10 ACC)

Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -1.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Louisville faces the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets after Skyy Clark scored 23 points in Louisville’s 94-92 loss to the Syracuse Orange.

The Cardinals are 6-7 on their home court. Louisville has a 2-9 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Yellow Jackets are 3-9 in conference games. Georgia Tech is 2-5 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Louisville is shooting 43.9% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 42.7% Georgia Tech allows to opponents. Georgia Tech averages 72.0 points per game, 6.7 fewer points than the 78.7 Louisville allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike James is averaging 13.6 points for the Cardinals. Curtis Williams is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Louisville.

Miles Kelly is scoring 13.8 points per game with 5.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Yellow Jackets. Baye Ndongo is averaging 13.0 points and 6.9 rebounds while shooting 56.7% over the last 10 games for Georgia Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 2-8, averaging 74.6 points, 32.7 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.7 points per game.

Yellow Jackets: 2-8, averaging 72.5 points, 34.8 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 4.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.