Georgia Tech visits Louisville after Clark’s 23-point performance

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (10-13, 3-9 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (7-16, 2-10 ACC)

Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisville hosts the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets after Skyy Clark scored 23 points in Louisville’s 94-92 loss to the Syracuse Orange.

The Cardinals are 6-7 on their home court. Louisville has a 2-9 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Yellow Jackets are 3-9 against ACC opponents. Georgia Tech ranks seventh in the ACC with 24.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Baye Ndongo averaging 5.5.

Louisville’s average of 5.7 made 3-pointers per game is 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Georgia Tech gives up. Georgia Tech averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Louisville gives up.

The Cardinals and Yellow Jackets face off Saturday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ty-Laur Johnson is averaging 8.7 points and 3.7 assists for the Cardinals. Mike James is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games for Louisville.

Naithan George is averaging 10.2 points and 5.2 assists for the Yellow Jackets. Ndongo is averaging 13 points and 6.9 rebounds over the past 10 games for Georgia Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 2-8, averaging 74.6 points, 32.7 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.7 points per game.

Yellow Jackets: 2-8, averaging 72.5 points, 34.8 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 4.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.7 points.

