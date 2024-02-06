Georgia Tech hosts Wake Forest after Sallis’ 24-point showing

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (14-7, 6-4 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (10-12, 3-8 ACC) Atlanta; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (14-7, 6-4 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (10-12, 3-8 ACC)

Atlanta; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Demon Deacons -4; over/under is 151

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest visits the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets after Hunter Sallis scored 24 points in Wake Forest’s 99-70 win over the Syracuse Orange.

The Yellow Jackets are 6-5 on their home court. Georgia Tech is 2-6 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.5 turnovers per game.

The Demon Deacons have gone 6-4 against ACC opponents. Wake Forest is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Georgia Tech averages 73.0 points per game, 2.1 more points than the 70.9 Wake Forest gives up. Wake Forest averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Georgia Tech gives up.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miles Kelly is averaging 14.5 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Yellow Jackets. Baye Ndongo is averaging 12.6 points and 7.2 rebounds over the past 10 games for Georgia Tech.

Sallis is scoring 18.2 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Demon Deacons. Kevin Miller is averaging 16.2 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 45.5% over the past 10 games for Wake Forest.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yellow Jackets: 2-8, averaging 74.5 points, 34.9 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 4.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.9 points per game.

Demon Deacons: 6-4, averaging 80.5 points, 35.9 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

