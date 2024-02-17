Georgia Tech finishes strong, knocks off Syracuse 65-60

ATLANTA (AP) — Kyle Sturdivant scored 17 points, Miles Kelly and Baye Ndongo both had double-doubles and Georgia Tech defeated…

ATLANTA (AP) — Kyle Sturdivant scored 17 points, Miles Kelly and Baye Ndongo both had double-doubles and Georgia Tech defeated Syracuse 65-60 on Saturday.

Ndongo scored 16 points and grabbed 11 rebounds; Kelly had 16 and 10. Tafare Gapare scored 10 for the Yellow Jackets (11-15, 4-11 ACC).

A 12-2 run in which Sturdivant scored eight points put Georgia Tech up 48-38 with about 12 minutes left in the second half. JJ Starling scored six points and Syracuse soon closed the gap to 50-46. The Orange tied it at 52 on a layup by Kyle Cuffe Jr. and later took a one-point lead on a 3-pointer by Chris Bell.

Sturdivant came through with a 3-pointer for the Yellow Jackets and they did not give up the lead despite going 2 for 8 from the field over the final 4 1/2 minutes. Kelly made a layup and his free throw finished the three-point play for a 62-58 Georgia Tech lead with 31 seconds left. Judah Mintz made a pair for Syracuse, getting the Orange within two with 26 seconds left.

Sturdivant made a free throw with 21 seconds left. He missed the second try but Kelly got the rebound, was fouled and made a pair for the five-point lead. The Orange missed twice in the final 10 seconds, leaving them 0-for-6 in the final 5:50.

Starling scored 18 points and Mintz added 14 for Syracuse (16-10, 7-8). Maliq Brown had six points, eight rebounds, five steals and two assists.

Georgia Tech led in rebounding 49-28.

Syracuse took an early 9-2 lead but Georgia Tech rallied and tied it at 21 on a jumper by Ndongo that started a 13-2 stretch, giving them a 32-23 lead with 3 minutes to go in the half. A three-point play by Starling and a couple of layups from Mintz got Syracuse within two points before Gapare scored to give Georgia Tech a 34-30 halftime lead.

Syracuse, which was coming off a victory over No. 7 North Carolina, plays at North Carolina State on Tuesday.

Georgia Tech hosts Clemson on Wednesday.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here ___ AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.