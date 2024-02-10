Georgia State Panthers to host Miami (OH) RedHawks Saturday

Miami (OH) RedHawks (11-12, 5-6 MAC) at Georgia State Panthers (10-13, 5-7 Sun Belt) Atlanta; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Miami (OH) RedHawks (11-12, 5-6 MAC) at Georgia State Panthers (10-13, 5-7 Sun Belt)

Atlanta; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (OH) faces Georgia State for a Division 1 Division matchup Saturday.

The Panthers have gone 6-3 in home games. Georgia State has a 5-4 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The RedHawks are 4-8 in road games. Miami (OH) is 6-6 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Georgia State averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 6.4 per game Miami (OH) allows. Miami (OH) has shot at a 46.2% clip from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points greater than the 42.9% shooting opponents of Georgia State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lucas Taylor is averaging 14.5 points for the Panthers. Toneari Lane is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Georgia State.

Darweshi Hunter is shooting 40.4% and averaging 12.3 points for the RedHawks. Ryan Mabrey is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Miami (OH).

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 76.9 points, 38.3 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points per game.

RedHawks: 5-5, averaging 70.5 points, 33.0 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

