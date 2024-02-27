Georgia State hosts James Madison following Edwards’ 20-point game

James Madison Dukes (26-3, 14-3 Sun Belt) at Georgia State Panthers (13-15, 7-9 Sun Belt) Atlanta; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

James Madison Dukes (26-3, 14-3 Sun Belt) at Georgia State Panthers (13-15, 7-9 Sun Belt)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: James Madison visits the Georgia State Panthers after Terrence Edwards scored 20 points in James Madison’s 80-74 victory over the Georgia Southern Eagles.

The Panthers have gone 8-4 in home games. Georgia State has a 3-9 record against teams over .500.

The Dukes are 14-3 against Sun Belt opponents. James Madison is 2-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Georgia State makes 43.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than James Madison has allowed to its opponents (41.2%). James Madison has shot at a 47.9% clip from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points greater than the 42.4% shooting opponents of Georgia State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lucas Taylor is averaging 13.8 points for the Panthers. Dwon Odom is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Georgia State.

Edwards is averaging 17.2 points and 3.1 assists for the Dukes. T.J. Bickerstaff is averaging 14.3 points and 7.4 rebounds over the past 10 games for James Madison.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 70.9 points, 35.8 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Dukes: 9-1, averaging 82.1 points, 37.2 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 9.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

