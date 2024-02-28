Georgia State hosts Edwards and James Madison

James Madison Dukes (26-3, 14-3 Sun Belt) at Georgia State Panthers (13-15, 7-9 Sun Belt) Atlanta; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

James Madison Dukes (26-3, 14-3 Sun Belt) at Georgia State Panthers (13-15, 7-9 Sun Belt)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dukes -9; over/under is 154

BOTTOM LINE: James Madison plays the Georgia State Panthers after Terrence Edwards scored 20 points in James Madison’s 80-74 victory over the Georgia Southern Eagles.

The Panthers are 8-4 in home games. Georgia State is fifth in the Sun Belt scoring 76.3 points while shooting 43.3% from the field.

The Dukes are 14-3 in Sun Belt play. James Madison ranks second in the Sun Belt shooting 35.7% from 3-point range.

Georgia State scores 76.3 points, 7.5 more per game than the 68.8 James Madison allows. James Madison averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Georgia State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lucas Taylor is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Panthers. Toneari Lane is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Georgia State.

Edwards is averaging 17.2 points and 3.1 assists for the Dukes. T.J. Bickerstaff is averaging 14.3 points and 7.4 rebounds over the past 10 games for James Madison.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 70.9 points, 35.8 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Dukes: 9-1, averaging 82.1 points, 37.2 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 9.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

