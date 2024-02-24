Georgia State hosts conference rival Texas State

Texas State Bobcats (11-17, 4-11 Sun Belt) at Georgia State Panthers (13-14, 7-8 Sun Belt) Atlanta; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Texas State Bobcats (11-17, 4-11 Sun Belt) at Georgia State Panthers (13-14, 7-8 Sun Belt)

Atlanta; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -5; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: Sun Belt foes Georgia State and Texas State face off on Saturday.

The Panthers have gone 8-3 at home. Georgia State is 3-9 against opponents with a winning record.

The Bobcats are 4-11 against Sun Belt opponents.

Georgia State averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 6.3 per game Texas State gives up. Texas State has shot at a 44.0% clip from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points above the 42.6% shooting opponents of Georgia State have averaged.

The Panthers and Bobcats square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lucas Taylor is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Panthers. Dwon Odom is averaging 12.4 points and 4.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Georgia State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 72.0 points, 35.3 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Bobcats: 4-6, averaging 65.3 points, 33.8 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.