Georgia Southern takes on Marshall following Moore’s 27-point outing

Marshall Thundering Herd (12-17, 7-9 Sun Belt) at Georgia Southern Eagles (6-23, 6-10 Sun Belt) Statesboro, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m.…

Marshall Thundering Herd (12-17, 7-9 Sun Belt) at Georgia Southern Eagles (6-23, 6-10 Sun Belt)

Statesboro, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -1.5; over/under is 155

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern hosts the Marshall Thundering Herd after Tyren Moore scored 27 points in Georgia Southern’s 80-74 loss to the James Madison Dukes.

The Eagles are 4-6 on their home court. Georgia Southern is 2-16 against opponents over .500.

The Thundering Herd have gone 7-9 against Sun Belt opponents. Marshall is ninth in the Sun Belt scoring 73.6 points per game and is shooting 40.6%.

Georgia Southern is shooting 42.5% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points lower than the 44.1% Marshall allows to opponents. Marshall averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Georgia Southern gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moore is shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 15.5 points. Eren Banks is averaging 12 points over the last 10 games for Georgia Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 2-8, averaging 75.6 points, 34.3 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.8 points per game.

Thundering Herd: 3-7, averaging 68.6 points, 38.7 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.