Georgia Southern secures 84-76 victory against Texas State

The Associated Press

February 23, 2024, 12:06 AM

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Tyren Moore had 21 points in Georgia Southern’s 84-76 victory over Texas State on Thursday night.

Moore added five rebounds and five assists for the Eagles (6-22, 6-9 Sun Belt Conference). Eren Banks scored 19 points, shooting 6 for 10 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line. Jamar Franklin shot 6 for 9, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 16 points. The victory broke a six-game slide for the Eagles.

The Bobcats (11-17, 4-11) were led by Dylan Dawson, who recorded 15 points. Texas State also got 12 points each from Chris Nix and Dontae Horne.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

