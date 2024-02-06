Georgia Southern plays South Alabama following Moore’s 24-point game

Georgia Southern Eagles (5-18, 5-6 Sun Belt) at South Alabama Jaguars (10-13, 3-8 Sun Belt) Mobile, Alabama; Wednesday, 8 p.m.…

Georgia Southern Eagles (5-18, 5-6 Sun Belt) at South Alabama Jaguars (10-13, 3-8 Sun Belt)

Mobile, Alabama; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern takes on the South Alabama Jaguars after Tyren Moore scored 24 points in Georgia Southern’s 85-84 overtime loss to the Appalachian State Mountaineers.

The Jaguars have gone 6-5 at home. South Alabama is 6-7 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Eagles are 5-6 against Sun Belt opponents. Georgia Southern averages 13.3 turnovers per game and is 1-6 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

South Alabama scores 73.2 points per game, 6.2 fewer points than the 79.4 Georgia Southern gives up. Georgia Southern averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game South Alabama allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julian Margrave is shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, while averaging 6.5 points. Tyrell Jones is shooting 43.5% and averaging 16.5 points over the past 10 games for South Alabama.

Moore is averaging 15.7 points for the Eagles. Eren Banks is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games for Georgia Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 2-8, averaging 73.0 points, 32.0 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.1 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 75.1 points, 34.3 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.