Georgia Southern plays Old Dominion following Moore’s 23-point performance

Old Dominion Monarchs (7-23, 3-15 Sun Belt) at Georgia Southern Eagles (7-23, 7-10 Sun Belt)

Statesboro, Georgia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern faces the Old Dominion Monarchs after Tyren Moore scored 23 points in Georgia Southern’s 87-73 victory over the Marshall Thundering Herd.

The Eagles have gone 5-6 at home. Georgia Southern has a 1-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Monarchs are 3-15 in Sun Belt play. Old Dominion has a 1-3 record in one-possession games.

Georgia Southern is shooting 43.0% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 43.4% Old Dominion allows to opponents. Old Dominion averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Georgia Southern allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moore is shooting 40.4% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 15.8 points. Eren Banks is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Georgia Southern.

Chaunce Jenkins is averaging 16 points for the Monarchs. Tyrone Williams is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games for Old Dominion.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 3-7, averaging 76.9 points, 34.3 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points per game.

Monarchs: 2-8, averaging 67.7 points, 35.9 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

